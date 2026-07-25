Community help

My name is Kisha, and I am a young mother of five beautiful children. Throughout my life, I have faced many challenges, but those experiences have only strengthened my passion for helping others. I have always opened my heart to those in need, and now I want to make an even greater impact in my community.

I am starting a monthly outreach program in Virginia to support our homeless neighbors, senior citizens, and less fortunate families. My goal is to provide free haircuts and hairstyling, serve hot meals, and distribute care packages filled with essential items to those who need them most.

At this time, I am seeking donations of new items, including:

Socks

Underwear

Blankets

Toiletries

Gloves and hats (seasonal)

Hygiene products

Nonperishable snacks

Bottled water

Gently used or new clothing

If you are an individual, business, church, or organization willing to donate supplies or partner with this mission, your support would mean so much. Every donation, no matter the size, can make a real difference in someone's life.

Together, we can bring hope, kindness, and dignity to those who need it most. Thank you for taking the time to read my message. I truly appreciate your support, prayers, and generosity. Let's come together to make a positive difference in our community—one act of kindness at a time.

With gratitude,

Kisha