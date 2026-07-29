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Community Empowerment: Water, Education, Jobs

GoalKES 4,000,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byWalter Nyakundi matoke

Fundraiser funds will be received by Walter Nyakundi matoke

Community Empowerment: Water, Education, Jobs

We are raising funds to support families and young people in the Kisii community in Kenya by addressing some of the challenges that affect everyday life: access to quality healthcare, clean and safe water, education, and meaningful employment opportunities.

Our community is rich in hardworking people, talented young people, families who care deeply about their future, and individuals with the potential to make a difference. Yet, many families continue to face barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential. For some, accessing healthcare can be difficult. For others, safe and reliable water is not always readily available. Children and young people need better opportunities to learn and develop their skills, while many adults and youth need opportunities to earn a sustainable income and support their families.

We believe that together, we can change this story.

 Improving Access to Healthcare

Good health is the foundation of a strong community. We want to help vulnerable families access essential healthcare services, health education, preventive care, and basic medical support.

Your contribution can help someone receive medical attention when they need it, support health awareness activities, and contribute to initiatives that make healthcare more accessible to people who may otherwise struggle to afford it.

Bringing Clean and Safe Water Closer to Families

Access to clean water is not a luxury—it is a basic human need. Safe water helps prevent disease, improves hygiene, protects children, and allows families to live healthier and more dignified lives.

We aim to support sustainable clean-water initiatives within the Kisii community, including water access, storage, sanitation, and hygiene-related projects.

Your donation can help bring clean water closer to families and reduce the burden of unsafe water on children and households.

Creating Better Educational Opportunities

Education can change the direction of an individual's life and the future of an entire family. We want to support children and young people who have the determination to learn but may lack the resources they need.

Funds raised will help support educational opportunities, learning materials, skills development, and initiatives that encourage children and young people to stay in school and prepare for a better future.

When you support education, you are not simply helping a student today—you are helping build tomorrow's teachers, healthcare workers, entrepreneurs, engineers, professionals, and community leaders.

Creating Jobs and Sustainable Livelihoods

We also believe that lasting community development requires more than assistance—it requires opportunity.

Many young people and families need practical pathways to earn income, develop skills, start small businesses, and become economically independent. We want to support sustainable local projects that can create employment, develop vocational and entrepreneurial skills, encourage small businesses, and strengthen household incomes.

Your support can help turn someone's skills and determination into a sustainable livelihood. Your Support Can Create Lasting Change

Imagine a child who can attend school with the materials they need.

Imagine a family having access to clean and safe water.

Imagine a vulnerable person receiving healthcare when they need it.

Imagine a young person gaining a skill, starting a small business, and creating an income that enables them to support their family.

This is the Kisii community we want to help build.

We are inviting you to become part of this journey. Whether you give a small or large amount, your contribution can help transform a real need into a real opportunity.

Your donation will help us move beyond short-term assistance and invest in healthier families, educated children, clean water, employment opportunities, and sustainable community development.

 Be Part of the Change

We cannot do this alone. We need friends, families, community members, organizations, businesses, churches, professionals, and well-wishers to join us.

Your generosity can become someone's healthcare.

Your contribution can become a family's clean water.

Your support can become a child's education.

Your investment can become someone's job or livelihood.

Together, we can create a stronger, healthier, more educated, and econom

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