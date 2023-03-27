Community Cat TNR Program

There are about 50 cats in my community that need help, and I'm working to address the overpopulation through trap-neuter-release (TNR). I'll be doing this work myself, trapping the cats and taking them to a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, then releasing them back into the community.





To make this happen, I need to purchase traps and cover the spay and neuter costs for each cat. Your support will help me get the supplies and veterinary care these cats need. Thank you for standing with me as I work to help my community's cats.