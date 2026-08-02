Community Basic Needs

1-800 SiS Research is an online community research & development Podcast ministry assisting Consumer and economic insecurities within the Podcast community and North Texas.





We have ran fundraisers for kidney compliance and Covid relief program called Podcasters Supporting Podcasters. Our new program expands into our communities nationwide for those seeking Consumer Grant assistance. We research Medical grants, housing assistance for eviction Prevention, food grants, Consumer financial assistance, workforce development, as well as legal assistance. Our resources are within nonprofit, church and ministry outreach, foundations, endowments, trusts, private business entities for community impact, for profit and government accountability services from elected officials and consumer advocates.





Here is the problem we bring your attention to as we seek your help to solve. Many program's in north Texas have run out of grant funding for housing security. Economic Hardship among north Texans is rising affecting working class households, communities and families. The effects begins with food insecurity, medical insecurity and housing insecurity.





We are focused of securing North Texas communities from poverty causing medical emergencies due to lack of basic needs and resources.





Thank you in advance for your support.