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Community 99

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byandrew splendorio

Community 99

🌟🏡✨

Hey everyone! I'm Andrew, and today, I want to share a story that hits close to home. It’s about the heartbeat of our community—the place where we live, work, worship, and connect with one another. But it’s also a tale of dreams turned into challenges, and how every moment counts when you're building something special from scratch.


That shock set me thinking deeply about what really matters in life—stability, support, and belonging. I saw how the absence of a shared community space could impact families like mine, tearing at the fabric of our connections during tough times. It was then that I had an epiphany: we need to create more spaces where people feel truly connected.

This realization led me on a mission—to establish rural communities across America where every individual can thrive within their own space and as part of something greater. Our goal is simple yet profound: set the foundation for families to work, live, worship, and fellowship together without borders or barriers. It’s about creating pockets of hope in our vast landscapes that bring people closer than they ever thought possible.

Imagine a place where your neighbor isn’t just someone you nod at on the road; it’s someone who can offer support during life’s storms because community is more than four walls and a roof—it’s about shared experiences, mutual respect, and collective growth. 🌽🏡🤝

This vision doesn't come cheap or easy. It requires funding for land acquisition, construction costs, legal fees, and ongoing maintenance to ensure these communities are sustainable for future generations. That’s where you all come in! Your support is crucial—it helps us turn a dream into reality. Each donation counts, whether big or small.

I invite everyone reading this to join our journey towards building resilient rural communities that stand as beacons of hope and unity. Together, we can create spaces that feel like home to many families who yearn for the simple comforts of community life but don’t know how to start building it themselves. 🌈🏡❤️

Let’s make this dream a reality together! Every donation counts—a few dollars here and there could be someone else's stepping stone into their future home, where they feel supported, seen, and loved just as much as anyone reading these words. So let’s build that foundation of belonging for all who seek it.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering joining us on this mission—it takes a village to raise one community! 🌟🏡✨

Let's make magic happen, together! #BuildingHope

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