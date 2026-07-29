Committee to Elect Brandon C. Wood

I am running for Massachusetts State Senate as an unenrolled candidate because the people deserve representation that is not controlled by party machines, special interests, or political insiders.

Massachusetts was born from courage, sacrifice, and resistance to unaccountable power. From Lexington and Concord to the founding of the Republic, this Commonwealth has always carried a special duty: to defend liberty, justice, due process, and government accountable to the people.

I believe public office is not a prize. It is a sacred duty. It requires wisdom, justice, fortitude, and temperance. It requires the courage to tell the truth, even when the truth is uncomfortable.

Like many people, I waited for someone else to step forward. I waited for someone to challenge a broken system, expose what ordinary citizens face, and fight for families, workers, parents, and constitutional rights. But as things became worse, it became clear that waiting was no longer enough.

I am running to bring accountability back to Beacon Hill. My campaign is focused on court reform, due process, parental rights, government transparency, constitutional government, and restoring public trust in institutions that have become too comfortable ignoring the people they are supposed to serve.

Your contribution will help fund the basic tools of a serious grassroots campaign: voter outreach, signs, literature, campaign events, digital outreach, travel across the district, and direct communication with voters in Watertown, Belmont, Cambridge, Allston-Brighton, and surrounding communities.

This campaign is not backed by political machines. It will be built by ordinary citizens who believe Massachusetts can do better.

If you believe in constitutional government, accountability, justice, and leadership rooted in duty rather than ambition, I ask you to stand with me.

Every contribution, whether $25, $50, $100, or more, helps build this campaign from the ground up.

Together, we can restore courage, accountability, and the voice of the people to the Massachusetts State House.

Paid for by the Committee to Elect Brandon Charles Wood.