Commercial pilot licence

My name is Harsh. I come from a middle class family where dreams are big but pockets are small. Since childhood, every time I looked up at the sky and saw a plane fly by - something inside me just knew. That seat belongs to me.





I have made the decision to pursue my





Commercial Pilot License (CPL) from Sri Lanka, where training is more affordable and internationally recognized. I have done my research. I have the courage. The only thing standing between me and that cockpit is the funding.





My family has given me everything they possibly could. Now I need a little push from the world.





Every rupee you contribute is not just money - it's a piece of my wings.





I promise - the day I land my first flight as a pilot, I will remember every single person who believed in me when it was just a dream.