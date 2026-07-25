Comfortable home for veteran with cancer

John is a proud Army veteran who is now courageously battling pancreatic cancer. As if that fight weren't enough, he shares his home with my mother, who is also a veteran, and my elderly grandmother. Together, they are trying to make the best of an incredibly difficult situation.

The trailer they currently live in is no longer safe. The floors in his bathroom are deteriorating and unstable, creating a serious fall risk and the bathrooms are so tiny, there is no heat pump, making it difficult to stay comfortable during extreme weather. For someone undergoing cancer treatment, and with an elderly grandmother in the home, these living conditions have become more than just an inconvenience—they're a daily struggle.





My goal is to raise enough money to provide John, my mother, and my grandmother with a safe, secure trailer where they can live with dignity and focus on what truly matters: John's health, spending precious time together, and finding comfort during this challenging season.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Your compassion gives our family hope and reminds us that we are not facing this journey alone.