Comfort and Memories for Our Mother Lynn

Our Mother, Lynn Harris entered hospice care recently. We are asking for help to support her comfort and daily needs during this time—things like extra personal care items, small comforts that can ease her days, and any practical support that helps keep her as peaceful as possible—and to create two memorials—one she can experience now, and one that will take place after she passes. Cremation arrangements are already complete.





She is mother to David, Christi, Melissa, Jennifer, Britney, and Eric. Grandmother to 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Family life has carried its share of hard feelings and distance, and this chapter is not easy for any of us. Still, we love her, and we want her remaining time to be as gentle as possible.





Lynn wants to live in the now and not be reminded that time is not infinite. She does not want to talk about what is coming or the end. Please be respectful of her wishes. However, time is of the essence.





The living memorial matters deeply to us because it gives us the chance to gather while she is still here—to share stories, create new memories together that we can cherish long after, and simply be present with her. It is a chance to sit with her, laugh if we can, hold her hand, and make a few more moments that belong only to this time. A time to make a few memories that will help heal in the near future. That opportunity feels precious, and we do not want to let it slip away.





If you would like to attend the living memorial, please reach out to Christi Marquez directly for details. Lynn has requested BBQ stuffed baked potatoes. The Living Memorial will take place in Fritch Texas at 1 pm on August 15, 2026.





Contributions can be made through this crowdfund or outside of it if that is easier for you. Any support will go toward her care and these two memorials. Thank you for reading and for any kindness you can extend. God Bless and keep her in your prayers!