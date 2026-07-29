Comfort and Care for our Mother

My mother has always been one of the hardest-working women I know. Sadly, dementia and a rare genetic disease called CADASIL have slowly taken away so much of who she once was. As the disease has progressed, she has lost the ability to regulate her emotions, which has led to multiple seizures and a significant decline in her health. Today, she is bedridden and relies on a wheelchair for mobility.

My father has devoted himself to caring for her and was forced to leave his job to become her full-time caregiver. Unfortunately, the level of care my mother now requires has become more than our family can manage alone.

We are humbly asking for help to place her in a care facility where she can receive the specialized support she desperately needs. The cost of these facilities is overwhelming, but with faith in Christ and the kindness of our community, we believe this burden can be shared.

At this time, my mother does not qualify for Medi-Cal due to financial eligibility requirements. Because of my father's 401(k) and the SSDI income my mother receives, she is unable to receive assistance, and she will not be eligible for approximately two more years.

Any support, prayers, donations, or shares of this message would mean the world to our family. Thank you for standing with us during this incredibly difficult season. May God bless each and every one of you.

This version is well-suited for a