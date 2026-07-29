Comfort and care for Colton

My brother, Colton, is currently fighting for his life. What started as severe heart and liver failure has continued to worsen, and now his lungs are failing as well. Doctors had previously discussed the possibility of organ transplants, but at this point, transplant is no longer an option.



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Like many families, we are doing everything we can with very limited finances. We are not financially prepared for the overwhelming costs that come with hospital travel, daily expenses, medical-related needs, and eventually end-of-life care and after.﻿



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Anyone who knows Colton knows he's always been able to make people laugh, help others when he could, and cares deeply about the people around him. Seeing someone so young go through this has been heartbreaking for our entire family.﻿





I am creating this fundraiser in hopes to help relieve even a small part of that burden so we can focus on what truly matters right now: being with him, keeping him comfortable, and making sure he is surrounded by love and family. Any donation will help our family tremendously! If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this page and keeping my brother in your thoughts and prayers means more than words can express.﻿





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family during the hardest chapter of our lives.﻿