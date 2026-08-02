Come Hungry Pilot Episode

We're all hungry for something more.

Not just for good food...





For hope.

For purpose.

For healing.

For belonging.





For stories that remind us life is still beautiful.





Yet everywhere we look, we're surrounded by headlines that divide us, content that leaves us empty, and a culture that often feels more cynical than hopeful.





What if there was another kind of show?





One that gathered people around a table instead of pushing them further apart.





One that celebrated incredible local food while uncovering the stories that have the power to change a life.





That's why we're creating Come Hungry.





What is Come Hungry?

Come Hungry is a cinematic documentary series that travels across America in search of extraordinary meals and extraordinary stories.





In every episode, we'll explore a new city through its food, meet the chefs, farmers, and makers who shape its culture, and sit down with people whose lives have been transformed by hope, redemption, and the grace of God.





Food is the invitation.

Story is the destination.





Around every table, we'll discover that some of life's most meaningful conversations happen over a shared meal.





Whether you're a lifelong believer, spiritually curious, or simply someone who loves great food and authentic conversations, Come Hungry is an invitation to slow down, gather together, and remember what truly satisfies.





Why Crowdfunding?

We're raising funds to produce our pilot episode, the proof of concept that will allow us to pitch the series to distributors, streaming platforms, broadcasters, and mission-minded partners.





Your support will help fund:

• Production crew and equipment

• Travel and filming

• Cinematography and sound

• Editing, color, and post-production

• Music licensing and finishing costs

Every contribution—large or small—helps bring this vision closer to the screen.





More Than a TV Show

We don't believe stories end when the credits roll.

Our hope is that every episode encourages conversations around dinner tables, in homes, churches, campuses, and communities.





That someone who's losing hope discovers they're not alone.

That someone who's skeptical becomes curious.

That someone who's searching encounters the goodness of God.





If Come Hungry can inspire people to gather, listen well, love one another, and ultimately discover Jesus, then every mile traveled and every meal shared will have been worth it.





Thank you for believing in this vision.

We're honored to have you at the table.





-Olivia and Team







