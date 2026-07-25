Combat Veteran taking on the Great Jon Boat Loop

Hello everyone,

My name is Michael and I’m a combat veteran with a lifelong love of the water. In June 2027 I’m launching a long-held dream: running the entire Great Loop — roughly 6,000 miles around the eastern United States — in a small boat with a close friend. We’ll be running 24/7 as safely as possible, using night vision and careful planning, with the goal of completing the journey as efficiently as we can.

This is not a luxury trip. It’s a personal challenge, a test of endurance, and a way for me to push forward after my time in the service. The boat is modest, the budget is tight, and the biggest ongoing costs will be fuel, spare parts, basic food, and unexpected repairs along the way.

I’m asking for help with the practical expenses that will keep us moving safely:

• Fuel for the long river, lake, and coastal stretches

• Spare parts and emergency repairs

• Simple food and supplies for the crew

• Any unexpected mechanical or safety needs that come up

Every dollar will go directly toward the trip. I’ll keep supporters updated throughout the journey so you can follow along and see exactly where the funds are going as one of our main goals would be to secure a 4 stroke 115hp or higher outboard motor to help reduce repairs & downtime among having a safe & fast adventure finishing the loop in record time!

If you’re able to contribute, even a small amount, it would mean a great deal. If you can’t give financially, simply sharing this page helps more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and for any support you’re able to offer. It truly means a lot.

Respectfully,

Michael Zachary

Combat Veteran

Great Loop 2027



