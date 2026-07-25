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Orphans &Underprivileged-Help Combat Poverty-CONGO

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStrong Advocacy Group Inc.

Orphans &Underprivileged-Help Combat Poverty-CONGO

We represent the Community of Protestant Methodist Churches in the Congo (CEMPC), registered under number 1026 (folio 25, volume 5/2026) with the Provincial Division of Justice and Human Rights in Kinshasa, and under number F92/60146 with the National Minister of Justice.


Our church is aimed at fostering the holistic development of our congregants and combating poverty throughout the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since 2020, the CEMPC has been dedicated to serving the general population, as well as orphans and vulnerable, underprivileged individuals.


The Community of Protestant Methodist Churches in the Congo (CEMPC) implements activities designed to address social issues affecting the entire community within its area of ​​operation, in accordance with the objectives set out in its statutes:

- Preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ

- Evangelizing—that is, proclaiming salvation in public, in homes, in churches, and elsewhere

- Strengthening converts

- Constructing places of worship and other buildings that foster spiritual and cultural development

- Providing biblical and theological training for pastors through the establishment of Bible schools, theology courses, and professional development seminars

- Sending leaders abroad for training, as needed

- Opening preschools, primary and secondary schools, and a university

- Establishing social programs, including orphanages, dispensaries, hospitals, maternity clinics, shelters, daycares, and similar facilities.

- Establish training, apprenticeship, and rehabilitation centers, etc.

- Plant churches throughout the DRC

- Promote agriculture, fishing, and livestock farming

- Support the Congolese government in its efforts toward peacebuilding, economic and social development, and stabilization.


Our Vision

CEMPC exists to worship God in spirit and in truth, to share the message of Jesus with the world, and to lead believers toward maturity through worship, ministry, Christian fellowship, and giving—all under the guidance and power of the Holy Spirit. We also aim to improve the population's standard of living through philanthropic works designed to combat poverty.


                                     For CEMPC/DRC

                                    Inock KAKUMBI KATONDO

                                     Legal Representative



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