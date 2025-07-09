Combat engineer unit

Stand With Those Who Stand for Others





Every day, the brave soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces Combat Engineering Corps step into uncertainty so that others may live in safety. They leave behind their families, careers, dreams, and the comfort of everyday life, answering a call that demands extraordinary courage, resilience, and selflessness.





These men operate under some of the most challenging conditions imaginable. They face danger not because they seek it, but because they are committed to protecting innocent lives and defending their country. Their mission is carried out with determination, professionalism, and an unwavering sense of duty.





While the IDF provides essential equipment, the reality on the ground often creates urgent needs for additional protective gear, medical supplies, tactical equipment, weather-resistant clothing, hydration systems, and other mission-critical items that can improve comfort, effectiveness, and safety during extended operations.





This is where your support can make a real difference.





Your donation is more than a financial contribution—it is a message to every soldier that he is not alone. It tells him that people around the world recognize his sacrifice, appreciate his service, and are willing to stand beside him in meaningful ways.





Every contribution, regardless of its size, helps provide better equipment and essential resources for those serving on the front lines. Together, we can ensure they have access to the tools they need while carrying out one of the most demanding responsibilities imaginable.





When you give, you become part of something greater than yourself. You become part of a community that believes courage deserves support, sacrifice deserves gratitude, and those who risk everything for others should never feel forgotten.





Today, we invite you to stand with the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces Combat Engineering Corps who stand on the front lines for us all.





Support those who protect. Honor those who serve. Help equip those who risk everything.





Every donation matters. Every act of generosity makes a difference. Thank you for standing with the brave soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces Combat Engineering Corps.