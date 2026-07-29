Columbia Mission Trip

I have been in a missionary training school for 6 months now. As a group and a class, we are scheduled to go on a mission trip to Bogotá, Colombia on July 2nd. I'm in need of coming up with $2,200 for the trip. If anyone feels called to help and is able to help, anything would be appreciated. Thank you so much in advance for taking the time to read this and for anyone who may feel called and able to help. God bless.