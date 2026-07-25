Michael Versus Metastatic Colorectal Cancer!

Michael and his family are raising funds to help cover costs related to his battle against stage IV metastatic colorectal cancer. Since his diagnosis in 2022, he has remained unemployed and often having to travel out of state for care. He is currently raising funds to help cover medical bills, prescriptions, and travel costs.

Michael has already endured so much during his journey. Multiple surgeries, a colostomy bag, radiation, and dozens of ongoing chemotherapy treatments have all taken place in just the past few years. However, Mike refuses to give up and his unwavering tenacity to beat this illness remains strong to this day!

This fundraiser is a continuation from a website that is no-longer in operation. A huge thank you to everyone who has donated thus far. Since it's inception, we have raised over $30,000 for Michael! Without those funds, none of this would be possible and the gratitude we feel is otherworldly. If you're a repeat donor, thank you from the bottom of our hearts <3