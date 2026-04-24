Colombia Missions Trip 2026

At the end of June, Josh and Emily are heading back to Colombia and this time Andrew is joining! First and foremost, we would appreciate your prayers for them as they head out of the country to reconnect with people from their previous trip to serve at a church there and help run a soccer camp.





Secondly, if you are able to support Emily and Andrew on their trip, you can give at this campaign or through https://www.revealinghope.org/give. Your gift will help cover the cost of flights, accommodations, and supplies for the projects and soccer camp they will be helping with while they are there.





We appreciate your love and support for our family as they share God’s love with the people in Colombia!



