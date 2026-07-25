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Colombia Mission

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$2,950 USD

Fundraiser created byJulia King

Fundraiser funds will be received by Julia King

Colombia Mission

Hello, my name is Julia Angelina King Lopez, and I will be traveling to Colombia in August for a 6-month mission trip to serve with the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP). During my time there, I will be volunteering in a school, working on a farm, and assisting at the church.

At the school, I will help support and spend time with children and teens, sharing the faith and encouraging them in their daily lives. On the farm and at the church, I will assist wherever help is needed, serving the community in both practical and spiritual ways.

This is a completely volunteer position with no pay. I have dreamed of becoming a missionary since I was a young girl, and this opportunity is a meaningful step in answering that calling.

Not everyone is able to go on mission physically, but many can still contribute through financial support and prayer. Any support is deeply appreciated. Donations will help cover the costs of my time in Colombia and support services to those in need. Any funds not used for my personal expenses will be donated directly to the church.

I will also be keeping all my supporters and their intentions in my daily prayers throughout this time of service and devotion to others and to God.


Thank you for your prayers and generosity as I prepare to serve in Colombia.


Please use the website below to learn more information about this mission in Colombia.

https://missiontradition.us/colombia/



Hola, mi nombre es Julia Angelina King Lopez y viajaré a Colombia para un viaje misionero de 6 meses para servir con la Fraternidad Sacerdotal de San Pedro (FSSP). Durante mi tiempo allí, estaré como voluntaria en una escuela, trabajando en una granja y apoyando en la iglesia.

En la escuela, ayudaré apoyando y conviviendo con niños y adolescentes, compartiendo la fe y animándolos en su vida diaria. En la granja y en la iglesia, ayudaré en todo lo que sea necesario, sirviendo a la comunidad tanto de manera práctica como espiritual.

Este es un servicio completamente voluntario, sin ningún tipo de pago. He soñado con ser misionera desde que era muy pequeña, y esta oportunidad es un paso importante en respuesta a ese llamado.

No todas las personas pueden ir físicamente a una misión, pero sí pueden contribuir a través del apoyo económico y la oración. Cualquier apoyo es profundamente apreciado. Las donaciones ayudarán a cubrir los gastos de mi tiempo en Colombia y a servir a los más necesitados. Cualquier dinero que no se utilice para mis gastos personales será donado directamente a la iglesia.

También estaré encomendando en mis oraciones diarias a todos mis patrocinadores y sus intenciones durante este tiempo de servicio y dedicación a los demás y a Dios.


Gracias por sus oraciones y su generosidad mientras me preparo para servir en Colombia.


Por favor sigue la pagina abajo para obtener más información sobre esta misión en Colombia.

https://missiontradition.us/colombia/

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