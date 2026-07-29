hi my mission is to be able to send my granddaughter to college in August. I’m so proud of her. She is kind generous and she has a big heart. She has the lord in her life she attends bible study with her friends every Sunday. She is quick to help out anyone in need. She never complains and she has always been there for me. I raised my granddaughter when my son her father was murdered in 2010. She grew up to be a beautiful young lady that dreamed about going to college to be a nurse. This would be a blessing if I could gift her that wish.



