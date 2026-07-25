Hi, my name is Sofia Smith! My goal here is to raise $9,000 to pay for the rest of my tuition for the 26-27 school year at Highlands College in Birmingham, Alabama. I am very blessed to be awarded scholarships that have paid for most of my tuition but I don’t have enough time to make the rest of the money needed to finish my tuition. Highlands College is America’s ministry leadership university. I am attending Highlands to get a bachelors in family ministry. I have been called by God to go into ministry and am sure of that! I am so excited for what God has in store and I would love your partnership in this! While I am also raising money, I would also love all your prayers. This is my next step with my calling and prayers are a necessity. If I were to raise more than $9,000 I would take the additional money and put it aside for my next year's tuition. Thank you so much for even reading this bio because that tells me that you care and have faith in what God has planned for me! I’m so excited to walk this walk with the Lord and thank you for being a part of it!







