hello, my name is Summer Love- Jackson. I am 19 years old and I just graduated high school from Aldersgate Christian Academy located in Cincinnati, Ohio. I have been so fortunate enough to be able to go to the school. That is a Christian base school to grow my relationship for God. I want to continue that by going to God‘s Bible school in college also located in Cincinnati Ohio to become a pediatric nurse . I have worked as a camp counselor for five years for young kids spreading the gospel. I am currently working at the Ymca as a preschool actor,I have volunteer at Matthew 25 with my school unfortunately I am not in a high income earning family. I have a single mother with five kids, and I am the oldest I have tried my hardest to save as much money as I can . but life happens and I had to help my family out. They’re in a crisis, so I don’t have any money to go to college and I really want to be to go to college grow as a Christian and to become the first generation college student cause my mom wasn’t able to go to college and I wanna make her proud. my whole life has been a financial struggle me and my family had moved from house to house. Have a several homeless shelters I had in my car a couple of times. God has been with us through all of those hardships. I have been bullied for things that I can’t control, but even through those God has been on my side, and I got the Willow will help me get to college anything can help greatly appreciate it.