College Tuition Support

Hi I’m Aubrey, I just completed my fourth year at Cal State University Northridge and have a few semesters to go! I’m studying Interior Design with the goal of helping low income families feel at home in their homes. Unexpectedly I have been rewarded less financial aid for this coming year and have to pay out of pocket for my classes. My mom has been the greatest support in my life but is fighting her own battles with her health currently. Please support me any way you can to further my future success. Thank you very much!