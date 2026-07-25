College Tuition

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out because I’m working hard to continue my education at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, but I’m facing a financial challenge that I can’t overcome alone. After applying for financial aid and exploring student loan options, I still have an outstanding balance that I need help covering in order to stay enrolled and continue pursuing my goals.

Education is extremely important to me, and I’ve been committed to building a better future through my studies. I’m doing everything I can—including working and looking for additional resources—but I need some extra support to bridge the gap.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my education expenses, including tuition, fees, housing, and other college-related costs. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me on this journey. I truly appreciate every bit of encouragement and help.



