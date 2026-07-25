College Tuition Help!

Hello! My name is Madie and I am a soon-to-be college student with a lot on my plate! I have received many scholarships to cover the costs of my dream school, IT, but I still need a remaining amount of about 3,200. I do not expect this fundraiser to cover this entire cost, and I set my goal to 1,000 just to get a fresh start. Thank you to everyone who took the time to read my story, and I do not expect donations from everyone. I appreciate every penny and I hope to hear other college advice and stories to help me along the way!