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College tuition help

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Sanders

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elizabeth Sanders

College tuition help

Growing up, I learned early that life can change in an instant. Losing important people in my life, including my godmother to alcoholism, taught me how fragile life can be and how important it is to create a future built on purpose, stability, and service to others. Those experiences shaped me into someone who refuses to give up, even when circumstances feel overwhelming. Today, my dream is to earn a college degree and build a career in cybersecurity so I can create a better future for myself, my family, and my community.

My journey to higher education has not been easy. As a parent and an adult student, I balance responsibilities that extend far beyond the classroom. Between managing family obligations, work, and school, there are days when the financial burden of tuition feels impossible. Still, I continue pushing forward because education represents more than a degree to me — it represents freedom, opportunity, and the chance to break cycles of hardship.

Technology and cybersecurity became a passion of mine because I realized how much the world depends on digital safety. Every day, people face threats online that can impact their finances, identities, and businesses. I want to be part of the solution. My goal is to work in cybersecurity helping protect individuals and organizations from cyber threats while also mentoring others who may not believe a career in technology is possible for them. I especially hope to encourage women, parents, and nontraditional students to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Despite my determination, the financial challenges of college continue to weigh heavily on me. Tuition costs, books, fees, and everyday living expenses make it difficult to focus fully on my education. There are moments when I have had to question how I will afford the next semester, but I refuse to let financial hardship stop me from achieving my goals. Asking for help is not easy, but I have learned that strength is not only about enduring struggles alone — it is also about having the courage to seek support when needed.

Receiving assistance with college tuition would relieve a tremendous burden and allow me to focus more on succeeding academically and professionally. It would help me continue building a future where I can provide stability for my family while making a positive impact in the lives of others. More importantly, it would be an investment in someone who is committed to giving back through leadership, service, and perseverance.

My story is not one of perfection, but of resilience. Every obstacle I have faced has strengthened my determination to succeed. I believe education has the power to transform lives, and I am committed to using my education to help protect, uplift, and inspire others. With support, I can continue pursuing my dream of earning my degree and creating a future defined not by hardship, but by hope, purpose, and opportunity.

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