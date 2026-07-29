College Tuition Fees and Expenses

Hello Everyone.





My name is Courtney Harris. I am 39 years old. I am currently attending the UOP online school for my degree in Business Concentrations. A little more background of my story. I am currently disabled and have been for 39 years. I am on a fixed income twice a month. I am currently in my final years of college, and I just found out that I will have to take a leave of absence due to my balance of $10,677 in tuition and book fees. I have tried applying for financial aid and other student loans but I had no luck getting approved. I have an 4.0 GPA and I’m a Straight A student. I have always been at the top of my class ever since grade school. I work at Chili’s as needed server/ hostess making 2.18 an hour. My fixed income and the money I earn there is not close enough to keep up with the payment plan. Because I have rent and other bills to pay besides school. I have done everything to make this accomplishment, such as scholarships, reaching out to close family members, and even trying to enroll in a tuition program from my employer. None of these things have been accomplished. I am very stressed, discouraged, anxious, and low key depressed. Because I am all about my pursuing my education and graduating my last year from college. So I am asking for $20, $30, $50-$100 a month for a donation towards my tuition costs and expenses. With you and the work of the lord it will be a blessing to my educational future. I would highly appreciate the support and encouragement from each and everyone that’s willing to be a helping hand to push me forward with my education journey and completion of my degree in March 2027.





Thank you all so much and God bless you.









Courtney Harris