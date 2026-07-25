College Success Fund

My name is Jayla Rush and the is my story.

Growing up in foster care, I faced many challenges, but I never gave up on my dream of becoming a college student and earning a degree in Early Childhood Education. My experiences have inspired me to become the kind of teacher every child deserves someone who creates a safe, fun, and supportive classroom where students feel valued, encouraged, and excited to learn. I especially want to help children who may be facing difficult circumstances, just as I did. My goal is to be a positive role model who supports, teaches, and inspires every child to believe in themselves and reach their full potential. I’m asking for your support as I work toward this dream. Every donation, no matter the size, will help with tuition, books, and other college expenses. Thank you for believing in me and helping me build a future where I can make a lasting difference in the lives of children.



