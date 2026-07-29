College Student Recovering From Major Leg Surgery





Campaign Description

A few weeks ago, my life changed unexpectedly when I broke my leg in three different places. I had to undergo surgery immediately, and now I’m facing a long and painful recovery. Because of the severity of my injury, I’m unable to work right now, and I have no steady income coming in while I heal.

My parents have been doing everything they can to help me, but the hospital bills and medical expenses have already become overwhelming for our family. We’re now struggling to keep up with basic housing costs, and I’m asking for help raising $3,500 to cover college housing during my recovery.

This has been one of the hardest times in my life physically, emotionally, and financially. Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean more than I can express. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign would also help tremendously.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give while I work toward healing and getting back on my feet.



