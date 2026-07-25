College Soccer Fundraiser

I’m raising $500 to help cover expenses for my college soccer program. Playing college soccer has been a dream of mine, and this opportunity means so much to me. The funds will go toward program fees, training, equipment, travel, and other costs that come with being a student-athlete. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to reaching my goal and allows me to focus on giving my best both on the field and in the classroom. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean the world to me. Thank you so much for your support and for being part of my journey!



