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College/ Moving out

Goal$70,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySamiya Lee

Fundraiser funds will be received by Samiya Lee

College/ Moving out

My name is Samiya and I am reaching out because my family and I are in a situation that has become overwhelming, and we desperately need help. I am preparing to start college this fall, something I have worked and prayed for for a very long time. But unfortunately, the environment that my family and I live in has made it incredibly difficult to feel safe, and stable about my future.

Currently, I live in a home with seven other people, including my mother, my little sister, and my grandmother, who struggles with severe mental health issues. Because of her condition, our home environment has become extremely unhealthy and stressful. There are daily arguments, screaming, threats, and constant conflict. We have tried to get help, but despite numerous incidents, we have not received the support we desperately need.

The conditions inside our home have also become unsafe. We deal with bugs, mold, urine, and other unsanitary conditions on a daily basis. It is heartbreaking and exhausting to live in an environment where there is so much chaos and so little peace. My mother works hard and does everything she can, but she is already struggling to pay bills and keep us afloat.

For the past year, I have been trying to find a job so I could help support my family and save money for college and housing. Unfortunately, I have had very little success finding employment, and having a broken foot has made things even more difficult. Despite all of this, I have continued to pray, stay hopeful, and work toward building a better future for myself and my family.

I am asking for help because I want to be able to attend college this fall while also helping my mother and little sister find a safe, stable place to live. We desperately need a chance to escape the constant stress, fear, and unhealthy living conditions that have affected our lives for so long. Having a safe home would allow me to focus on my education and give my mother and sister the peace and security they deserve.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean more than I can express. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story would also help tremendously. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers. We are holding onto hope that better days are ahead.

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