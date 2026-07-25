College living fund

I just turned 19 and I also just graduated highschool and am going to college in the fall, I’m getting student loans but that doesn’t cover student living, I have a full time job but I already basically live paycheck to paycheck and i don’t know how I’m going to continue to even make the same amount that I do currently when I start school because I won’t be able to work as much with classes going on, so I’m just asking for a little bit of help to give me a slight head start on saving for student living, because I can’t live with parents or anything so I have no other choice but to ask for help, I didn’t want to have to ask for help but I don’t see any other option at this point. Thankyou to everyone who donates, every cent counts and means so much to me.