College Journey with Sereana

Hi, my name is Sereana, I'm 18 years old and I’ve recently been accepted into a university in the United States for my first year of college. This is a huge opportunity for me and something I’ve worked toward for a long time, but the upfront costs to actually get there are more than I can cover on my own. I plan to study political science and philosophy, two subjects I’m passionate about because they help me understand the world, how systems work, and how people shape their own futures. Being able to study these fields overseas would open doors I’ve never had access to before.

I currently work full time at a pick packing warehouse, and I’m doing everything I can to save. Even with that, my financial situation at home is limited, so covering flights, visa fees, housing deposits, and the first part of my tuition on my own has been difficult. I’m navigating this journey independently and don’t have financial support at home, which is why I’m reaching out for help.

I’m raising funds to support:

flights visa and SEVIS fees housing deposit basic living and study costs part of my first year tuition and hopefully the remaining 3

Studying overseas has always felt like a distant dream, but getting accepted made me realise it’s something I can actually achieve if I keep pushing. I’m determined to build a stable future for myself, and this is the first step.

Any support, whether it’s a donation or even just sharing my page, truly helps me move closer to starting this new chapter. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me build a future I’m working hard for.



