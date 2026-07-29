College Help

The past year has been a series of unfortunate events, which leaves us looking for help.

Last summer my son was a passenger in a single car accident and suffered a compression fracture of his L1 vertebrae. Seeing the car after, we are truly blessed that he and the other 2 in the car walked away. He’s an athlete and had plans to play hockey during college, however had to withdraw from a recruitment camp due to pain. He played as the only goalie for his hockey team during his senior year and pushed through the pain so as not to let his team down. He was named as one of Vermont Seniors All Star Goalies.

He was accepted to every college he applied to, but has opted to stay close to home and go to Castleton University te to major in Sports Management. His thought it that if he can’t play anymore, he can help others that do, which is an amazing attitude and I couldn’t be prouder of him!

His medical bills have done a number on our savings and we’re hoping for just a smidgen of help. If you can find it in your hearts to help, we would be eternally grateful…💜💚