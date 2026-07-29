College gear

Hi, im new to this and i don't know how exactly it works.. So

I recently got my phone stolen (after 6months of getting the money btw) and i couldn't afford a new one, and recently we got our college started after a brief time of vacation (medterm ended), so now I don't have the right tools to try catch up with my other teammates, i would be very thankful for helping me.

And sorry if my language is poor im still learning :) .