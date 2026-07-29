College fund

Hi my name is Reagan Wimberley and I am born and raised in San Antonio Texas, but I did all four years of High School at Satellite High where I just graduated Class of 26! It my biggest dream to move back to Texas And attend college at Texas A&M, but unfortunately I can’t move back to Texas unless I have enough money to afford the move, as well I was in a car accident in October and wrecked my car, I currently have to purchase myself a new car and pay my bills for my new apartment in Texas, This situation is extremely stressful for an 18 year old girl but I Trust that the Lord will provide! God will steer but I must row! If you feel led please leave a prayer along with your donation I would greatly appreciate your prayers I definitely need them!