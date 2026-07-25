College Fund for Josh and Catherine Mrozinski

Josh and Catherine Mrozinski tragically lost their father, Jeffrey A. Mrozinski on June 1st, 2026. Jeff was a devoted husband to Lauren Mrozinski, loving father, compassionate friend and selfless caring neighbor. Jeff was a Retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force and loved serving his country so much he continued that service as a civilian until his untimely death.





Josh is a recent high school graduate and will be attending Liberty University in the fall. Catherine is a senior in high school and is already planning her undergraduate aspirations. This fundraiser serves as an opportunity to help support Josh and Catherine financially as they try to move on with their educational goals during this tremendously difficult time.





Any amount is truly appreciated.