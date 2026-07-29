College Fund

Hello everyone,

I am currently a college student who is enrolled at Bob Jones University. This past year has been difficult with raising money to support my 4 year academic program for an undergrad in History. Im 19 years of age and struggling to make ends meet with all my college bills on top of everything else. My prayer is that I finish college debt free so I can go into law school after college, and eventually become a hardworking lawyer for the Lord. My goal is only $1,000 which is not even a sixth of what a semester costs for me. But thats the goal because I know the Lord will provide for the rest. Thank you all for any donations made. God bless.