College Fund

Alicia's daughter has always been a dedicated student, achieving early graduation from high school thanks to her academic success and determination. Alicia was able to support her daughter's first semester with savings, but now faces the challenge of covering the remaining balance for the spring and upcoming fall semester fees. Her daughter is highly motivated to finish her degree and has just completed her first year, showing a strong commitment to her education and future.





The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward essential college expenses, including book fees, dorm fees, tuition, and other costs that come with pursuing higher education. Every dollar will help ensure that Alicia's daughter can continue her studies without interruption and stay focused on her academic goals.





Alicia sincerely thanks anyone who donates or shares this fundraiser. No amount is too small, and every contribution will make a meaningful impact on her daughter's journey toward a successful career. Your support will help her pursue an education and build a brighter future.