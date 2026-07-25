College Fees And Rent Help

Hello, my name is Lewis Ambani Lung'avya and I am a student at NSPSI College in Kericho, Kenya. I am currently funding my education on my own and working hard to stay in school despite financial challenges.

At the moment, I am struggling to raise KSh 300,000 for college fees and KSh 10,000 in rent arrears. Without support, I risk interruption of my studies and losing stable housing, which would make it difficult to continue my education.

I am not asking for luxury or comfort — only a chance to continue learning and build a better future through education. I am also applying for bursaries and seeking local support, but I still have an urgent gap that I cannot manage alone.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would help me stay in college and continue working toward my goals. Even sharing this fundraiser would mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you may be able to give.