Colleen's Bucket List

There are some stories you never expect to have to tell, and this is one of them.





Our beautiful friend is only 37 years old, yet she is facing the hardest chapter of her life. She has lived with congenital heart failure, showing incredible strength and resilience through more challenges than most of us could imagine. Despite every obstacle, she has continued to greet the world with courage, kindness, and a heart full of love for the people around her.





Recently, she received heartbreaking news - her doctors believe she may have a year or less to live.





No one should have to spend the time they have left worrying about medical bills or financial stress. But unlike many people, she doesn't have family she can turn to for help. Instead, she has a small circle of loyal friends who have become the family she chose—and we want to do everything we can to be there for her.





We're hoping to raise $10,000 to help ease the burden of her medical expenses and to make a few of her Bucket List Dreams come true, while she's still able to enjoy them. Whether it's visiting the ocean to stick her feet in the water, having one more celebration with her chosen family, or simply having the peace of knowing her bills are covered, every dollar will make a difference.





If you've ever met her, you know she has a way of making people feel seen, loved, and welcomed. Now it's our turn to show her just how much she means to all of us.

Every donation—no matter the amount—is a gift of comfort, dignity, and hope. And if you're unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to us.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping us give our friend the love, support, and unforgettable moments she deserves.





If you want to follow Colleen's Journey, please follow us on TikTok @ColleensBucketList. We hope to post as we are able to get together, and as a way to keep our memories with Colleen alive, while spreading information about Congenital Heart Failure.