Colleen Bill and Family

In Loving Memory of Colleen Bill

On June 28, 2026, my beloved sister, Colleen Bill (DeFranco) entered into eternal life after courageously fighting for 78 days following a massive heart attack she suffered on April 11, 2026.

Colleen was a woman of unwavering faith, a devout Catholic whose love for God guided every aspect of her life. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother of six incredible children, a proud mother-in-law, and was joyfully awaiting the arrival of her first granddaughter, (Charlotte) Her kindness, compassion, and selfless heart touched everyone who knew her.

Colleen and her husband, Tim, were high school sweethearts whose love story spanned a lifetime. They were true soulmates, building a beautiful family rooted in faith, love, and devotion. While we find comfort knowing they will be reunited one day, Tim and their children now face the unimaginable challenge of moving forward without the heart of their family.

In addition to the overwhelming grief of losing Colleen, the Bill family is facing significant financial burdens from the loss of her income and the medical expenses incurred during her 78-day battle for life.

If you feel called to help, any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference for Tim and the children during this difficult time. If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you please keep the Bill family in your prayers and share this fundraiser with others.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your support. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23.