Colette Harp's Celebration of Life

Colette Oliver-Harp was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Colette was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, & friend.





Although our hearts miss her deeply, we find peace in knowing she is now in the presence of Jesus. As we prepare to celebrate her life, we are also managing the unexpected costs of her funeral and burial. Our greatest desire is to give her the beautiful and dignified farewell she deserves while trusting God for the grace & resources to do so.





Many of our family and friends have reached out asking how they can help or what we need during this time, which we are immensely grateful for. In response to those heartfelt offers, we created this page to provide a way for anyone who feels led to help with the financial costs of her funeral and burial expenses.





This page was created by her two daughters and her husband, and every donation will go directly toward covering her funeral expenses. Whether you choose to give, share this page, or simply keep our family in your prayers, we are sincerely grateful.





Thank you for walking alongside our family as we celebrate Colette's life, honor her memory, and hold fast to the hope we have in Christ.





May God bless you abundantly!





— The Family of Colette Harp