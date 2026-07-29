Coles Battle Against Censorship

Dear friends , supporters and family. Ever since I started speaking on a certain group of people and there oppression over our country I have been blacklisted by the elites and my life has changed forever. I am starting my own podcast to keep spreading the truth and continue to give yall the content that you guys love to watch in a more upgraded professional version. Renting spaces has been impossible I have been rejected left and right by every space I contact and I don’t trust any of them because they are all owned by j*ws who view me as a threat to there supremacy and agenda. I love what I do and want to give my supporters an entertaining podcast that they will enjoy. I have lost all of my brand deals, been banned on Tik Tok and Instagram, been banned on Apple Pay and overall battling for my life and safety. We cannot let them win my movement of truth telling and awakening the people must continue ! Any contributions and donations are greatly appreciated whether it’s $1 or $1,000 any support is greatly appreciated and goes a long way.. I have faith that we will make this happen I love my fans let’s get this podcast studio up and running for the content you all want . - yours truly Cole