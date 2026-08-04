Colegio De La Salle Class of 1986 Reunion

Our class of 61 from Colegio De La Salle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, is planning our 40-year reunion for December 19, 2026. We're excited to gather and celebrate together, but many of our classmates are facing financial hardship due to the current economic situation in Puerto Rico.





We've set a budget of $200 per person to cover food and entertainment for the reunion. However, some classmates are struggling to afford this amount. We're raising funds to help offset the cost so that everyone who wants to attend can be there, regardless of their financial circumstances right now.





Your support will help us bring our class back together and make this milestone celebration possible for all of us. Thank you for standing with us.