Cole Ivey Memorial Fund

Cole Thomas was the light of my life… he left it too soon, but I know he left it having fulfilled God‘s plan for him.





From the time he was tiny, he always wanted to give. To friends that didn’t have as much, to random strangers, to people who are hurting, to people who are struggling. he was dedicated to the Lord, but one earthly place that he found refuge and peace is Elk Creek Ranch. While we are undertaking establishing a permanent Cole Ivey Memorial Foundation with the goal of funding an annual camper, I wanted to share this opportunity to give with my community as so, many of you have reached out with interest.





Cole said many times that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. to honor his love of horses, community, God and healing peace, this foundation will fund as many campers as we can to pay it forward as a part of his legacy.





“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

‭‭Jeremiah‬ ‭29:11‬ ‭NIV‬‬





(For those of you who have already contributed, I will make those contributions to this link on your behalf next week.)



