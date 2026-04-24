Cole and Sarah (Towns) Barker

The Lord blessed Cole and Sarah (Towns) be pregnant with a second baby boy but he's being diagnosed with spina bifida. They’ve been to numerous doctor's appointments and ultrasounds already and they're told that he had the least case scenario. Last week the MRI showed a different story. He has the worst case scenario and they are candidates for in utero surgery in Cincinnati Ohio.





As of right now, mom has suffered with contractions and some bleeding and is in the hospital locally. Hoping to get clearance to fly to Cincinnati tomorrow. At this point there are a lot of expenses between doctors, flights, on the go food, housing, and not to mention you still have all your bills back where you live.





Prayers and donations are greatly appreciated at this time.





Philippians 4:19: "And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus" (ESV).



