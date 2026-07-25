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Coffey Compassion Fund for Pet Emergencies

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKristin Coffey

Coffey Compassion Fund for Pet Emergencies

No pet parent should ever have to choose between saving their beloved companion and paying their bills.


A recent trip to the veterinarian with my cat, Teensie, completely changed my perspective. When she needed an emergency CT scan and endoscopy, I was fortunate enough to have pet insurance that reimbursed 90% of the cost, and I was able to pay the nearly $5,000 bill upfront while waiting for reimbursement.


As grateful as I was, I couldn’t stop thinking about the families who aren’t in that position.

Every day, loving pet parents are faced with heartbreaking decisions because emergency veterinary care is simply out of reach financially. Some are forced to delay treatment. Others have to say goodbye to a pet that could have been saved if finances weren’t standing in the way.

That realization inspired us to create the Coffey Compassion Fund.


Our mission is simple: The Coffey Compassion Fund exists to ensure that financial hardship is never the reason a loving family must say goodbye due to a treatable condition. Through compassion, transparency, and community support, we hope to provide financial assistance for essential veterinary care, giving pets the chance to heal and families the chance to stay together. Love should never be limited by cost ❤️


Every dollar donated will go toward giving pets a chance to heal and giving families hope during one of the most difficult moments they’ll ever face. As the fund grows, we’ll continue to share updates so you can see exactly how your generosity is making a difference in our community.

If you’re able, we would be incredibly grateful for your support. Whether you choose to donate or simply share our fundraiser with others, you’re helping us bring hope to pet families when they need it most.


Thank you for believing in this mission and for helping us make compassion possible.


With gratitude,

The Coffey Sisters


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