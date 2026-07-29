Coalition to Save Conejo Creek Equestrian Park

🚨 URGENT: Save Conejo Creek Equestrian Park 🚨

Our equestrian park is at risk — and we need your voice NOW.

Conejo Recreation and Park District have proposed a new master plan for the park that would remove 30% of the horse use space and install pickleball courts and a radio-controlled car racetrack. This poses safety risks that the district has not considered.

Conejo Creek Equestrian Park isn’t just open space. It’s a home for riders, a safe place for horses, and a rare community resource that supports equestrian sport, education, and connection with nature. Once this land is lost, it’s gone forever.

**PLEASE HELP FUND OUR CAUSE AS WE FIGHT TO SAVE OUR HORSE PARK**





Join the coalition. Sign the petition. https://forms.gle/GnVGTTuJ47WnDBuQ6





We are a coalition of local residents, equestrians, & park users united to protect the Conejo Creek Equestrian Park. We advocate for a safe, shared space that preserves equestrian use while supporting compatible use that respects the parks current footprint.

Please help us by donating to our fund.

Thank you.