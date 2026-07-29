Sports + Faith

Greetings in the name of the Lord!

I’d like to briefly share my story.

After trying out for the RP National Basketball Team three times and not making it, I became deeply discouraged. I drifted into a destructive lifestyle—drugs, immorality, failing classes, and losing my finances. Eventually, I felt completely lost.

My turning point came one day when a friend tried to cook in an empty pan because we had no food left. That moment woke me up. I realized my life was going in the wrong direction, and I cried out to God, asking Him for three things: to make it to the PBA, to show me the true path to life, and to help me finish my engineering degree at Adamson University.

Though I didn’t make the national team, God answered one prayer quickly—I made it to the PBA within three months. As Scripture says, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6).

As a rookie, I depended on marijuana when I played. But when Coach Baby Dalupan started putting me in during the second quarter, I was already sober and struggled badly. My first three games were terrible, and I was even benched during practices.

During that time, a team I coached gave me a Bible for my birthday. Soon after, my teammate Joel Banal invited me to a fellowship. There, God answered my second prayer. I heard a simple yet powerful truth: “Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life.” Those words pierced my heart. I realized that Jesus was the life I had been searching for.

Through the Holy Spirit and God’s Word, I discovered my true purpose—to share His Word and serve as a sports missionary. I chose to leave my engineering path and pursue Bible school instead.

I spent about 20 years as an athlete and another 20 years as a coach. I’ve experienced championships, MVP awards, and other achievements—but I’ve come to realize that all of these mean nothing without Jesus and the gift of eternal life (1 John 5:13).

Today, I serve full-time Regional Director with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, reaching coaches and athletes in the Central Visayas, Philippines. Our vision is to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes. Our mission is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.

In line with this, I humbly invite you to partner with us. Your support will help us continue fulfilling the Great Commission in and through sports. It would be an honor to have you stand with us in this ministry. Thank you very much and God bless you!





Coach Tata

Lawrence Florentino D. Merced

Gcash: 09255887548

Metrobank: 041-3-731-80759-1



















